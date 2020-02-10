Houston police officers investigate the discovery of a body near a street called Parcel 3 near the intersection of Hiram Clark Road and Alt. USA 90th on Monday, February 10, 2020. Houston police officers investigate the discovery of a body near a street called Parcel 3 near the intersection of Hiram Clark Road and Alt. USA 90th on Monday, February 10, 2020. Photo: Jay R. Jordan / Houston Chronicle

Crews clearing debris find a body off of the highway in southwest Houston

The Houston police are investigating the discovery of a body found on Monday next to an industrial street in southwest Houston.

Houston city workers cleared garbage on a street called Parcel 3 near the intersection of Hiram Clark Road and Alt. USA 90 when they discovered the man’s body face down in a pile of rubble. The man appears to have been shot, the Houston police murder detective Brian Evans.

Evans said detectives believe the man was killed elsewhere and dumped here.

He did not disclose where he appeared to be shot on the man’s body and noticed that debris surrounding the man’s body made the immediate examination even more difficult.

This is the third position in the region since mid-January.

On January 15, according to KTRK-TV, the authorities discovered a body in a waste processing facility on South Sam Houston Parkway near Hiram Clarke Road. The authorities still have to identify this person.

Then, on January 28, a body that was later identified as Jean Azor was discovered in the 11300 block of Gaymoor Drive, the police said.

The causes of death for all three bodies have yet to be determined.

Reporters Julian Gill and Nicole Hensley contributed to this report.

