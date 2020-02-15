FRESNO, California – People in one neighborhood in California received a unique surprise for Valentine’s Day this year: clowns delivering their gifts.

“It was a huge success,” said Janice Regalo of Ranch of Horror. The haunted Halloween attraction takes place every October, but they decided to do something in their off-season and deliver Valentine’s Day grams to Stockton and Fresno.

“We did them in the past, but we never added our creepy clowns, so we decided to do it,” said Regalo.

The three clowns Tiny, Peddles and Blanco were spotted up and down in the Central Valley and deliver the grams. They were in Fresno on Friday morning and wanted to deliver all day – and also until Saturday.

Each clown is accompanied by a driver who scouts the venue and ensures that the clowns do not scare anyone too much. Regalo says the reactions ranged from people closing their clown doors to people laughing and asking for pictures.

According to Regalo, the service starts at $ 18 for delivery and goes up to $ 50. Some people add their own gifts and can make it as fancy as they want.

For more information on the service, please contact Ranch of Horror on the Facebook page.

