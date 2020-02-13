A burglar called “Stab him” when he was caught red-handed in a man’s house, and then claimed that the victim found the wrong person.

The 39-year-old Mohamoud beat the victim and pretended to get sick after being overwhelmed and held to the ground when he tried to run away, a court heard.

The 39-year-old who had been drinking was later found with a knife in his pocket during the break-in last summer.

Crown Court on Minshull Street heard that the victim’s family, including a young child, was fast asleep in bed at around 1 am when Mohamoud from Beswick broke into her home in Partington.

The homeowner’s son went down the stairs after hearing a “rustle”.

He was told that the noise was caused by his father and was afraid that he might wake his little child.

The victim went down the stairs and spotted the accused searching the coats hanging in the hallway.

“There was something like a fight. Blows were thrown. (The accused) was held by the victim. They struggled. The accused shouted” stab him “several times,” said Jeremy Lasker, who is indicting.

The victim let him go when he feared that another perpetrator was behind him, the court heard.

Mohamoud ran to the door, but the victim chased him and a fight broke out on the street.

The victim called his father for help, heard the court.

Street neighbors heard the commotion and ran out to help. Then they pinned him down.

Mohamoud was convicted at Minshull Street Crown Court

“After all, the accused was overwhelmed,” said Mr. Lasker.

“He was brought down and held there. He said ‘Let me go, it’s not me. You have the wrong person.’

“Nobody took it seriously. But they took the stabbing threat seriously. The house was ransacked if an armed person was there. The accused tried to pretend to be ill.

“Shivering, vomiting, he seemed to be passed out when the police arrived. They found a knife in his pocket.

“Various items were stolen from the house. Gloves were found on it.”

The defendant had stolen a laptop and cell phone from the living room and hallway.

The court heard how the defendant had several previous convictions over a 20-year period. This included driving and burglary offenses.

As a defense attorney, David Bentley said that despite his criminal history, it took four years to commit the burglary in which Mohamoud did not violate the law.

He said the break-in was a “slip”.

He said Mohamoud was drinking on the night of the break-in.

He was “intoxicated”, which was not an attenuating factor, but helped explain why he did it.

He said the only reason he called “stab him” was because of a distraction technique.

“It was unfortunate that it frightened them,” said Mr. Bentley to the court.

He said that when he was held on the street he choked. Officials took him to the hospital after the incident, he said.

Mohamoud from Clydesdale Gardens pleaded guilty of possessing a blade article and a burglary.

He was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

Judge Bernadette Baxter spoke to the accused and said: “They were only interested in themselves.

“You don’t care what impact your actions have had on (the victims).”