Creeper, Knocked Loose, Young Guns And More announced for 2000trees Festival - Kerrang!

2000 trees have announced 42 bands for this summer’s festival.

Jimmy Eat World was previously announced as headliners, but now 2000trees has revealed details of a number of bands playing on different stages and days at the July weekender.

This year’s line-up includes Creeper, The Amazons, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Boston Manor, The Get Up Kids, Young Guns, Silverstein, Knocked Loose, The Joy Formidable, Dream State, COUNTERFEIT., The Wytches, ROAM , Hot Milk, VUKOVI, SHVPES, Lady Bird, Kid Kapichi, Nervus, Black Futures, The St. Pierre Snake Invasion, AJJ and Calva Louise.

“2000trees is my favorite of all British festivals,” says Creeper singer Will Gould. “It’s really awkward to say that because you don’t want to upset the other festivals, but it’s one of the first to give us a chance when we started. We played there in 2015 [on the Cave stage], then played the main stage, then came back and headed the second phase in 2018. So we had a long history with that festival. “

He continues: “They help young, small bands to get started by offering them a platform, so it has always been my goal to come back. This year it is the biggest slot machine they have ever given us , the second place on the main stage – at this stage of our career – with a second album not even out yet – that means a lot – I think the festival fits in with the values ​​and ethics of the band, which is really cool. ”

Also appearing on the 2000 trees this year are Chapter And Verse, Lauren Hibberd, Lizzy Farrall, Ten Times A Million, Raiders, We Never Learned to Live, Gloo, Casseils, The Winter Passing, Ithaca, False Advertising, Lucia And The Best Boys, Dream Nagels, Halflives, Creature, Middle Distance, Rews, The Hara and Wargasm.

“I am very proud of the line-up we have put together and I think it shows the usual 2000trees mix of classic bands, new big bands and your favorite new band that you will discover,” says festival booker James Scarlett.

2000trees takes place at Upcote Farm, Cheltenham, on July 9-11. Tickets can be purchased here on January 24 at 9 a.m.

