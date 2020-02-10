Life is still good for drake, All signs point to him and one of the top models in the game as an object.

As can be seen on page 6, the Toronto native was in New York on business and there seems to be a lot going on. On Wednesday, February 5th, Champagne Papi was seen leaving Imaan Hammam’s Manhattan apartment just before the high-profile beauty separated her from the luxury home.

The following Friday, the duo were seen near each other at a New York fashion event. The celebrations were celebrated for their collaboration with the Frame brand. Drizzy is reported to have been seen grabbing her waist several times. In addition, the two celebrities have taken photos together, leading to speculation that they are an unofficial but soon official thing.

For those who don’t know, Hammam is Moroccan and Egyptian, but was born in Amsterdam. The 5’10 ”stunner took her break with a walk in Givenchy’s Spring 2014 Runway Show. Since then she has supported advertising campaigns with Celine, Tiffany & Co. and Revlon.

In other news about Drake, he has been seen making a video in front of the Marcy Housing Projects, which is home to Jay-Z.

