But “Creed II” feels a lot like a sequel to “Rocky”. Although the characters say enough about the past to provide you with context along the way, much of the film serves as a massive recall to the original films.

The “Creed” series comes from the events of “Rocky IV”. In 1985, Apollo Creed died in a fight with Ivan Drago, a man’s iron post trained by the Soviet Union. Rocky Balboa, who was in Apollo’s corner, feels guilty and decides to fight Drago. He not only wins, but ends the Cold War in a speech after the game.

Fast forward to this day, and Apollo’s son Adonis still lives under the burden of the death of his legendary father. In “Creed II” he gets the chance to fight Viktor Drago, Ivan’s son.

Here you can find an overview of the recalls in “Creed II”.

Why bother at all?

Before his first fight with Viktor, Adonis told Rocky that he was Has to take the fight that he has no choice. Rocky reminds Adonis that his father said the same thing and then died in Rocky’s hands.

This is true! In “Rocky IV” a younger Rocky tries to stop Apollo from playing the exhibition game. It’s not even for a title, it means nothing, and besides, they are now old people who are no longer able to fight like they used to. “You and I don’t even have a choice,” Apollo snaps back. “You see, we were born with a killer instinct that you just can’t turn on and off like a radio. We have to be right in the middle of the action.”

That was enough to win Rocky the first time, but this time the old champion doesn’t support Adoni’s argument.

I thought we should talk about big decisions.

Rocky does not consult Adrian about the fight. And Adonis doesn’t consult Bianca on whether to take this first Victor fight. Both seem to be pretty bad partner moves.

We are pregnant!

In “Rocky II” Adrian and Rocky are hitched up. She becomes pregnant soon after, but falls into a coma after giving birth prematurely. In “Creed II”, Adonis and Bianca also decide to marry. She later becomes pregnant and Bianca and Adonis have their own health problems to deal with.

Fight against places

In “Rocky IV”, Team Drago does not accept a fight unless it takes place in the Soviet Union. “We are at risk of violence,” said Drago’s wife at a press conference. “We are not in politics. I just want my husband to be safe. … you believe that you are better than us. They believe that this country is so very good and we are so very bad. “

In “Creed II” Adonis takes over the rematch in Moscow. In both films, the Americans are received quite hostile.

Let’s get buff

It’s not a “rocky” movie without crazy workout montages. This time Adonis goes to hell to train for his big fight. (We are not sure why a desert climate offers the ideal conditioning, but it is extreme and the training is generally miserable. Why not?) Adonis stays in a crappy hut and does inefficient, tedious tasks such as digging in the desert landscape by pounding the ground with a sledgehammer. But while Adonis fights with one foot in a spare wheel, Viktor trains with weights and ropes in a gym.

All of this reflects the training in “Rocky IV”. In this sequel, Rocky goes into the Russian wilderness, where it’s bitterly cold (is extreme weather even useful for boxing preparation? Can anyone guess?) And stays in a dilapidated cabin. He catches up with his employees by lifting horse-drawn carriages, falling trees and climbing mountains. Ivan, on the other hand, is connected to high-tech devices at the level of the 1980s, runs on treadmills and uses step machines. (Ivan seems to have doping, however, while Viktor has no sense of drug use.)

Turn the towel around your hand and turn it like a helicopter

So much of the drama in these boxing films is about the towel. Yes, it can soak up blood and sweat, but throwing a small rag in the ring can stop a fight and possibly save a life!

In “Rocky IV” Apollo refuses to let Rocky throw “no matter what” into the towel. The decision not to contradict Apollo’s wishes ends up killing the boxer, and Rocky is still persecuted by his choice. In “Creed II,” Rocky, who refused to train Adonis for his first fight against Viktor, watches the match on TV and yells that the trainer is throwing in the towel. But during the second fight, Rocky, who has now trained Adonis, doesn’t have to throw in the towel. The big twist here is that Ivan, of all things, he saves his son from senseless beating.

How do the films differ?

“Creed II” differs from “Rocky IV” in a big style.

The older film, which takes place in the middle of the Cold War, is partly personal, partly political. Ivan, an avatar for Soviet evil, has no redeeming properties. The Soviets trained him to be a killing machine. There are menacing Russians and statesmen who remind viewers of how oppressive the government can be. Apollo takes his struggle partly out of a feeling of patriotism and says: “It’s not just an exhibition struggle. It’s about us against them.”

In “Creed II” there is no dynamic between America and Russia. Viktor was brought up by his father, bitter and despised after his wife and compatriots left him after his own defeat. The two live a pretty miserable existence. So while you’re afraid of Viktor Drago, you’re feeling bad for him somehow.

Oh, and another difference? In “Rocky IV” there is a funky robot character. We have no idea. Fortunately, there is no robot in “Creed II”. (Unless you count Jordan’s abs that look like they were made in a workshop too.)

