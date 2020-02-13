Credit Suisse Group AG closed a turbulent year with a strong increase in net profit in the fourth quarter.

This will be the last series of results under CEO Tidjane Thiam, who announced his retirement last week in a spy scandal that has upset the Swiss bank

CS, + 1.41%

for months and two months after Credit Suisse lowered its profitability targets for 2019 and 2020.

Net income for the period was CHF 852 million ($ 872.6 million), compared to CHF 259 million in the previous year.

Sales rose 29% to CHF 6.19 billion.

According to a consensus forecast submitted by the bank, analysts had forecast a quarterly profit of CHF 968 million with sales of CHF 5.57 billion.

Thiam has undergone a major overhaul that significantly reduced the size of the investment bank while boosting wealth management.

“The restructuring was successful and our performance in 2019, the first full year after the restructuring, shows how much the bank has changed since 2015,” said Thiam.

Pre-tax profit in the bank’s international wealth management business increased 54% year over year. The arm of the world markets achieved a pre-tax profit of CHF 48 million from a loss of CHF 193 million. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets division recorded a pre-tax loss in the quarter.

Looking ahead, the bank said it was “cautiously optimistic about the prospects for the year,” which had started strongly in all business areas.

Credit Suisse proposed a dividend of around CHF 0.28 per share compared to a dividend of CHF 0.26 per share for 2018.