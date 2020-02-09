92nd anniversary of tonight Oscars are for sure the biggest celebrity fashion parade of the year, but in the past the prestigious show has been tarnished by bizarre outfits!

At the ceremony last year, stars were like Kacey Musgraves and Sarah Paulson in soft clothes that should have stayed in their closets.

Singer BjörkThe infamous swan dress from 2001 Oscars, complete with an egg at her feet, is the most extreme example of a fashion no-no, but many believe that she meant it as a joke.

Other stars like Lady Gaga 2015 with long red gloves, which were suitable for washing dishes, probably just wanted to look ahead in fashion.

CherThe headdress of the 1988 Academy Awards in combination with a crop dress was polarizing. Some fans thought it was exaggerated, others praised their daring.

“As you can see, I received my Academy booklet, which is about dressing like a serious actress,” she swayed into the microphone of her then ensemble.

Most celebrities these days use stylists to become Oscar-winning.

But that may not have been the case for the model / actress in 2006 Lauren Huttonwho actually carried a belt bag on the red carpet with her pants suit!

The singer Celine Dion of “My Heart Will Go On” is known for following her own fashion drum. In 1991, she made a strange statement in a white tuxedo with a brisk hat and sunglasses.

Another hit maker, country star faith hill, looked like a rainbow popsicle in her gruesome 2002 Oscar dress.

Gwyneth Paltrow shocked viewers in 2002 when she was wearing a black sleeveless dress that was translucent over it, revealing that she wasn’t wearing a bra.

She accented her shocking Heidi Meet Goth look with a creepy eye makeup that only made things worse.

Watch today’s Academy Awards on ABC from the Hollywood Dolby Theater to see what the wild 2020 outfits are. In the meantime, browse through the Radar gallery to learn more about unforgettable past monstrosities.