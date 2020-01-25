Craziest meal requests we've received

advertisement

Chef Wayne Elias and Chef Joe Flamm. Courtesy of Wayne Elias / Instagram; Marion Curtis / StarPix for Paley Center / Shutterstock

Roll with the blows! Celebrity cooking can be difficult, but chefs Wayne Elias and Joe FlammDon’t let atypical nutritional needs make you sweat.

Elias and Crumble Catering will work Steven TylerOn Sunday, January 26th, Janie’s Fund will benefit from a party with the Grammy Awards. The experienced cook plans to prepare four courses for the Shindig. A vegan option is offered for each course. The dishes on the menu include cod dusted with porcini mushrooms with asparagus and milk chocolate mousse.

When it comes to quirky questions, Elias, who will also be attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s award ceremony next month, told Weekly exclusively on Wednesday January 22 that he saw his fair share. “Last year Diana Ross was at Elton John [Viewing Party]. She was with Elton JohnAnd she loved everything so much that she hired me to celebrate her 75th birthday, ”he said. “Believe it or not, she wanted the exact same menu that I served at the Oscar party, so we made this menu.”

Elias noticed that Ross was so happy with the results that she called him the day after the event to thank him personally. “It was very cool,” he said, noticing the party goer Beyoncé “Came through the kitchen” when she arrived at the birthday party.

Calvin Harris and Zedd at the Universal Music Group’s Grammy After Party on January 28, 2018 in New York. Mark Von Holden / Variety / Shutterstock

He also remembered a particularly hungry guest at an A-list event who kept asking for “triple servings” of food.

For the 32-year-old Flamm, who is the head of the official after party for the Grammy Awards on Sunday, crazy wishes are nothing unusual. As he told us exclusively, he was asked to prepare everything from white truffles with hot sauce to noodles that were prepared from scratch.

There is, however, a vacation experience that kills the top chef winner. “Once, in the middle of a very busy dinner service the day before Thanksgiving, we had to prepare a full Thanksgiving dinner for a guest to take away so that she could enjoy it on her plane the next day,” he recalled.

Hopefully for Flamm, the unusual questions at the Moroccan party on Sunday will be kept to a minimum with a guest list of more than 5,000 people. He has put together a menu that includes four food stations inspired by North Africa with starters, starters and desserts with a modern twist.

“We let the theme completely inspire the menu,” he told us. [“There are tons of North African flavors, roasted meat and beautiful flatbreads.

The reality TV star added: “We are doing live carving Shawarma stations that we are very excited about and that should be really fun.”

With reports by Kayley Stumpe and Carly Sloane

