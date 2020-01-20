advertisement

Crawfish & Noodles

11360 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. 990, Houston

281-988-8098

Claudia O’s review: I’m going to keep it simple. BEST crawfish ever !!! If you are a crawfish lover, you have to come to crawfish and noddles. This place will not disappoint. I drive for about an hour, but it’s worth it. less

Crawfish & Noodles

11360 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. 990, Houston

281-988-8098

Claudia O’s review: I’m going to keep it simple. BEST crawfish ever !!! If you are a crawfish lover, you have to come to crawfish and noddles. This place will not disappoint. I drive for about an hour, but it’s worth it.

less

Crayfish season 2020: these are some of your favorite mud bug spots in Houston

advertisement

A fresh, cool day like Monday in Houston is a cool reminder of what season is coming: Crawfish season.

The mud bugs are finally in season, although the Houston Chronicle reported that some restaurants and special events started serving the bottom feed as early as December 2019. But now that we’re in mid-January, the crawfish season feels it’s already in full swing, with restaurants around Houston and the surrounding communities serving crawfish.

Compiled by Chron.com reporters with the help of the community, these are some of the best crayfish spots in the city.

CRAWFISH TREE: Growing appetite for crawfish has hooked Texas rice farmers

Click through the gallery above to see if your favorite place has made our list.

Jay R. Jordan covers the latest news in the Houston area. Read it on our latest news site, Chron.com, and our subscriber site, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @JayRJordan | Email him at jay.jordan@chron.com

advertisement