A victim of a car accident finally got the chance to thank the man whose quick actions could possibly save her from electrocution 18 months ago.

Richard Hay, who works as a mistake man for Netcon, agreed to meet Cynthia Bailey this week after being told she would like to meet her rescuer, but not sure who he was or where to find him. One of Hay’s colleagues read her story in The Timaru Herald and contacted them to arrange a meeting between the couple.

The two met at Bailey’s house and shook hands before expressing gratitude for his help, more than a year and a half after the crash on Wilson St.

As a former St. John’s medicine, Bailey said she appreciated how important Hay’s role had been in making the crash site safe.

Hay said yesterday it seemed like he was witnessing the crash that injured Bailey.

Driving south on Wilson Street on June 27, 2018, he said the Falcon driver was making a fast u-turn. The falcon was hit by a Subaru after his driver had undergone a medical event. The Subaru then hit a parked car and pushed it to Cynthia Bailey, who was currently driving her scooter, he said.

As the car swung forward, it broke a concrete electricity pole.

Hay was afraid that the pole could collapse at any time and immediately called the Netcon control to switch off the power. They dropped a food cutting power to the area. He said he was worried about leaking high voltage wires and wanted to prevent Bailey sitting behind the car or someone approaching her to help get a shock.

Hay, the first on the spot, rushed to Bailey to help her with his first first aid kit as soon as he knew the power was out. She smiled back at him during a moment of consciousness, he said.

“I don’t really know how you survived,” he told Bailey.

Although she remembers little about the incident, Bailey remembers that she was under the car and that Hay was the first person to help her.

Other members of the audience then helped her get out of under the car.

“I’m just glad Cynthia is doing well,” Hay said.

Bailey spent six weeks at Burwood Hospital in Christchurch with a fractured skull, cerebral haemorrhage and severe bruising, three weeks at Timaru Hospital’s Assessment, Treatment and Rehabilitation department, and finally five months at Radius Elloughton Gardens for respite care.

She was also surprised that she had left the crash with a broken skull and bruises but without broken bones.

“It could have been much worse without you,” she told Hay.

He replied that he had just performed his duty.

“And I am very grateful for that,” she said.

Hay showed Bailey some pictures of the crash scene, which she said did not evoke any emotion, except the shock that she had not been seriously injured.

“It’s like looking at someone else’s accident,” she said.

The photos and Hay’s explanation of what he saw that day had helped Bailey better understand what had happened and answered many of her questions about how the cars ended the way they did.

Bailey said she felt their most recent meeting was healing for both.

“I was happy that I could actually say ‘thank you’. People often do things and you don’t hear anything. It’s nice to tell him personally.”

