Crash Course: Tyler Grisham says a new job is a dream come true

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-03 08: 10: 56.0

Grisham (right) is advised by head coach Dabo Swinney.

From crash landings to a refresher on the recruitment course, the past few weeks have been a whirlwind for new coaches with broad recipients

Tyler Grisham. Time was also a dream come true.

Jeff Scott was appointed head coach in South Florida shortly after the Tigers won the ACC championship in Charlotte. Grisham did not follow the coaching too closely because he knew he had to break a film about the defense of the state of Ohio.

While watching movies and putting on headphones, head coach Dabo Swinney entered the room.

“Look, I think Jeff has a great chance of getting the job in South Florida,” Swinney said to Grisham. “If so, are you ready? Are you ready to go ‘

Grishman said yes and then called his wife to let her know that he could have a new job before going downstairs to eat pizza and watch the college football playoff selection show.

“We immediately went downstairs and had our pizza party while watching the playoff show and figuring out where we were going,” said Coach Grisham. “I could talk to all the boys, they came up to me and congratulated me. It was really a great afternoon. This Sunday after the ACC championship game, I couldn’t have asked for a better performance. It has been a whirlwind ever since. It hasn’t quite worked out yet, but it’s a dream come true. ‘

Grisham immediately set off and flew from Clemson to offensive coordinator Tony Elliott in South Georgia to visit a potential customer. The airplane altimeter stopped working and the crew had to make a creepy landing while Grisham pushed the armrests all the way down.

Welcome to the world of recruitment.

“If you remember when Chad Morris left for the SMU, they sent me on the trip for two weeks. I did that myself, ”said Grisham. “It was interesting, but then I got wet. I knew how it worked when you went to high school and got engaged to the coaches. I have had this experience.

“It was great with Tony. He is such a professional and does everything right. It was amazing to watch him at work. He went on all the time and I followed him and watched him interact with the trainers. It was excellent. “

The first bowl training allowed Grisham to work with the recipients in the field for the first time.

“The recipients were great,” said Grisham. “I told them hey there are some things I don’t know. The leadership has to be the way I did when Jeff (Scott) went from a defensive GA (Graduate Assistant) to a receiver coach in 2008 “We had to relieve the leadership like me, Jacoby Ford, Aaron Kelly and Nelson Faerber in and help him. I told them the same thing. I need all of you and they were phenomenal.”

Grisham ended his four-year career (2005-2008) at Clemson with a total of 1,390 yards and eight touchdowns. While we were talking, I told Grisham that one game I noticed was the loss to Virginia Tech in 2007 – Grisham had 11 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. It was a serious, determined effort that was exemplary of how he played the game.

I then asked him how he would convey this style of play to his recipients.

“I think my personality is that I know nothing else than to give 100%, and coach Swinney asked for it as a coach, and that’s what he got from his players.” You get what you ask for, ‘said Grisham. “I’ll provide that for you. This expectation, day after day. It starts in practice. Really does it.

“Of course, we’re recruiting at the highest level and the talent will be there, but if you can’t measure that talent with that effort and intensity, you won’t be the best player you can be.” I didn’t know any different and Coach Swinney wouldn’t be any different. ‘

In other words, recipients have to do the dirty work to be a complete player.

“I played with Hines Ward, he was one of the best blocker receivers. For me, that’s part of the position that has to be there,” said Grisham. “Jacoby Ford, he was a racing driver, but he worked hard on the field all the time. We also knew we would have CJ Spiller if we helped block the field and I could be part of it, that’s a key block, that’s a helmet sticker, that’s such an important part of the game, and that’s it Good NFL teams are watching. You don’t want to look at the touchdowns and catches, but rather how you play without the ball and that’s really important to me. ‘

