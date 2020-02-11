Taylor Hall # 91 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates with teammates after hitting the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL game at the Bell Center on February 10, 2020 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Francois Lacasse / NHLI via Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes had an all-time low before Monday’s 3-2 win against Montreal Canadiens.

They had lost 10 of their last 12 games and were not in the playoffs for the first time in almost three months, but the light at the end of the tunnel that everyone knew was coming would be the return of goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper. The favorite for the Vezina trophy before being injured on December 19 was called All-Star, and his return would be the Arizona jerk so desperately needed.

That was scheduled for Monday, but Kuemper injured himself on the skate in the morning and had to leave the job to Antti Raanta.

And after the Coyotes gave up two goals in just three minutes to open the game, it looked like it was only going to get worse.

They paused, however, when Phil Kessel was on the ice to switch to the puck and find Derek Stepan as a scorer.

After an attack by Arizona shots in the second period, Taylor Hall was found in Christian Dvorak’s slot and Hall fired an absolute laser beam for Montreal’s Carey Price for his 14th goal of the season and a 2-2 draw.

In the third phase, we were at the point where it would almost be a heavy loss for the Coyotes, considering that they left the 28-13 Canadians they entered behind.

However, Montreal stormed back, doubling its shot total and then a few to a total of 28, winning the goalscores 15-6 in the finals.

Here Raanta had to do some giant rescues, and he did, including that glove beauty on the Canada’s Tomas Tatar.

The goalkeeper gave the Coyotes a chance to score if they could score another goal, and Arizona’s defender Jakob Chychrun fired a missile from the blue line late in the third matchday, which struck everyone and found the back of the network for the 3: 2 leadership.

Raanta saved tremendously at the last minute when the Canadians tried to answer and Arizona held his first win on the road in over a month and returned to Florida by January 7th to find the last one.

The Coyotes are back in Canada on Tuesday, this time against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m.

