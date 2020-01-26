Coyotes' Rick Tocchet trains Pacific Division for NHL All Star victory

advertisement

Members of the NHL hockey Pacific Division’s All-Star team pose in St. Louis before their game begins on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo / Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS – Young Laila Anderson delivered one of the most moving moments of the weekend when she introduced the four all-stars of the blues. The players who later stood on the ice were not much older.

Hockey’s youth showed up on Saturday night at the NHL All-Star 3v3 tournament, won by the Pacific Division and coached by Rick Tocchet, Arizona Coyotes coach.

Whether it was Boston’s 23-year-old David Pastrnak, who won MVP honors with six points, or the 21-year-old Elias Pettersson from Vancouver, who scored twice and tried a lacrosse goal, the fifth incarnation of 3 to 3, the all Star game was a showcase of the present and future of the game.

“It’s a game for young men in the NHL and these guys are superstars,” said Tyler Seguin, striker from Dallas Stars.

During the night there were as many swear words during the Green Day as some of the goalkeepers who are not in a good place where there is more open ice than defense. Things got tighter and the Pacific Ocean final beat the Atlantic 5: 4 and won the $ 1 million prize.

“They turned it on in the second half and started to play properly, which is good for the all-star game,” said Pastrnak, who gets a car for his four goals and two assists. “We all have fun, but in the end we are all ice hockey players and it is in our nature that everyone wants to win. Even if you play and have fun, you still want to win.”

Along the way, there were plenty of opportunities for players to try things they wouldn’t normally try in a game that matters. Chicago veteran Patrick Kane and Pettersson thought about celebrating his eighth NHL all-star appearance by lifting the lacrosse-style puck before his hockey feel began.

“I was thinking about it at that moment, and then I thought our team needed a goal somehow,” said Kane, who was cheered on and booed in the enemy area. “Then I gave the puck away anyway, so I should just have tried it.”

One of the most memorable parts of the night was when lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong cursed several times during the Green Day performance, words that could be heard in the arena but could be heard on the television program.

“I’ve heard a lot of F bombs,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “I thought is that okay?”

Before that, there were family-friendly moments and memories of last season’s Stanley Cup. Anderson, the 11-year-old, whose brave struggle with a rare immune deficiency served as inspiration for winning his first cup title, announced blues all-stars Ryan O’Reilly, Jordan Binnington, David Perron and Alex Pietrangelo.

“It was really good too,” said blues striker David Perron, who hugged Anderson and O’Reilly when they were introduced. “She had a good voice and was quite loud and she enjoyed it, it was definitely something special for the four of us.”

St. Louis Jon Hamm and Jenna Fischer as well as the alumni of the Hockey Hall of Fame Blues Wayne Gretzky and Brett Hull spent some time behind the banks as honorary captains. With less pressure and more pomp and circumstance, the otherwise intense blues trainer Craig Berube was able to relax.

“I didn’t train much,” said Berube. “I just stood there. It’s a little nice, you just look at the skill and talent and you really don’t have to be too involved. It is stress free. “

Blues fans who celebrated Binnington’s success in Friday’s skill competition couldn’t reach the 3v3 finals because the Central Division lost the Western Conference semi-final 10: 5 to the Pacific. Calgarys Matthew Tkachuk, who grew up in St. Louis, had two goals and two assists, including the winner.

Pastrnak and Ottawa Senator striker Anthony Duclair each had a hat trick to beat the Atlantic against the Metropolitan in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

“I just wanted to show what I can do,” said Duclair, whose comeback season was one of the best stories in the NHL. “If you play with the best players in the world, you will play some games.”

These pieces came quickly and angrily and not without drama. After some incidents during the Oilers Flames games this season lost no love between Alberta’s fierce opponents, Draisaitl could be seen – perhaps jokingly – cursing Tkachuk after preparing for a goal.

“It was a nice piece of his,” said Draisaitl with a laugh. “We are all here for fun. We are all here for a good time, and things like that happen in the game, but this is not the time to be grumpy about anything.”

There is enough time for that in the rest of the NHL season.

