Advertisement

Alex Goligoski (left) of Arizona Coyotes, goalkeeper Antti Raanta (left), defender Jakob Chychrun (6) and central defender Christian Dvorak (18) pause after a goal from Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina Hurricanes) on the ice of an NHL hockey game Thursday, 6 February 2020, in Glendale, Arizona (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Rick Tocchet didn’t leave much time for excuses for his Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening.

There was no recollection that goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper was injured, the schedule was too tight, or the offense was not caught up. Arizona led 2-0 and then lost 5-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Advertisement

“We just did stupid things and that annoys me and the staff. It’s just stupidity,” he said. “There is nothing else to gloss over. You saw it. I don’t know what else to say. You have to play roughly. “

With a goal or two in Carolina, you could argue that crazy bounces were tough breaks for the Coyotes. But four goals plus one space were too many. Arizona could not stop the hurricanes offensive, which included dangerous strikers like Andrei Svechnikov, who scored twice and added a template.

“If we let in one or two, we have to find a way to really tighten the brackets,” said Jakob Chychrun. “I think maybe we panicked a bit and left a few. So we have to take care of it sometime. “

Why weren’t the locks closed? Is it just about staying emotionally stable?

“You just have to do that,” said Chychrun. “You can’t get too high or too low on yourself. You just have to prepare for the next shift and let go, or whatever you have to do, get ready for the next one.

Neither Chychrun nor Tocchet said they believed that any kind of “mojo” or emotional stability had been lost over time. But the following has changed: The Coyotes were once in first place in the Pacific division, but have recently lost nine of the last eleven points.

“You have to get through the people and you have to get through the people,” said Tocchet. “And it really upsets the staff because it’s time for the crisis.”

Fortunately, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton lost on Thursday night. These teams are some that compete with the Coyotes in the Pacific Division and / or Wild Card races. Winnipeg and Vegas each won.

In addition, 26 games remain in the season. that’s more than a quarter of the season to be played. There is time. A convincing win against Edmonton on Tuesday was accompanied by a defeat that cannot become a trend in a tight playoff race.

“We liked our game against Edmonton and the start tonight,” said Conor Garland. “Only a few mistakes and against a good team they are in the back of the network.”

The next step is a long trip. The Coyotes are only free on Fridays before they have to play at 1:00 p.m. MST in Boston on Saturday and then a comparison in Montreal and Toronto on Monday and Tuesday. The trip ends in Ottawa next Thursday.

THE GAME ITSELF

Alex Goligoski made it 1-0 in the first period with less than five minutes to go into the frame. Christian Dvorak made it 2-0 in the power game, supported by Nick Schmaltz and Goligoski. Exactly a minute later, Carolina halved the deficit.

Svechnikov’s quick response was soon followed by another goal, this time after a shot by defender Jaccob Slavin. Ryan Dzingel remained free behind the network of the Coyotes and provided the open Slavin with a 2-2 success. Svechnikov soon scored his second goal of the night, scoring 3: 2 three Hurricanes goals in a time of 5: 55.

Carolina hit again just after the third third. It was almost Svechnikov for a hat trick, except that his first shot was denied and then cleaned up by Sebastian Aho. Garland replied with a third goal, but that was it for the Coyotes. An empty nice from Aho made for a 5: 3 final.

Arizona defeated Carolina 33-31 when Antti Raanta scored 26 saves. James Reimer was on the net for the Canes and held 30 shots.

Follow @mattjlayman

Advertisement