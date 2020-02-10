Arizona Coyotes midfielder Darcy Kuemper is helped by defender Jakob Chychrun (6) and top athlete Dave Zenobi after an injury in the third game period of the NHL hockey game against Minnesota Wild on Thursday December 19, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. The Wild defeated the Coyotes 8-5. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

The Arizona Coyotes were expected to return a key piece to their playoff team, but that’s not yet the case: goalscorer Darcy Kuemper will not play on Monday after an injury before the game against Montreal Canadiens.

Kuemper has been out because of a lower body injury since December 19. According to John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Arizona, Kuemper wanted to play on Monday evening, but was injured and will not play. Antti Raanta will start in his place.

The Coyotes got away with Raanta and Adin Hill while Kuemper was out, but Raanta was day after day after being late for the team’s game in Boston on Saturday.

Arizona was one point back from a playoff point on Monday. This is despite the fact that the coyotes were first in their division at the time of this season.

As of Monday morning, Arizona finished fifth in the Pacific Division and third in the Western Conference Wild Card race. They have lost 10 of their last 12 and lost 2-7-3 in that time.

According to NaturalStatTrick, Kuemper, who was named All-Star, is fourth in the NHL with above-average goals saved (GSAA).

He has a saving percentage of 0.929 and a lead of 2.17 over the average and ranks among the top 20 NHL goalkeepers in terms of saving percentage on high-risk shots.

The Coyotes will face each other on Monday and Tuesday in Montreal and Toronto. Arizona also visits the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

