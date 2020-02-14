The left wing of the Ottawa Senators, Vladislav Namestnikov (90), shoots goalkeeper Antti Raanta (32) from Arizona Coyotes during the NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, February 13, 2020. (Chris Wattie / The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario – Marcus Hogberg scored 32 saves and the Ottawa senators scored a three-game win in six games Thursday evening with a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Paul each scored a goal for the senators who opened a six-game home standings by completing a four-game (0-2-2) skid at home.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jordan Oesterle scored a goal for the Coyotes, while Antti Raanta stopped 28 shots.

Arizona ended its road trip with four games on Thursday with a 1-2-1 record. The Coyotes are in a tight playoff race in the Pacific Division, hoping to gain a foothold in Calgary and Vegas.

Hogberg maintained Ottawa’s 2-1 lead by starting the third half with two saves against Lawson Crouse.

Paul then gave the senators a two-goal lead when Raanta got part of his snapshot, but it passed the Arizona goalkeeper and fell on the net.

The Coyotes fought back when Oesterle defeated Hogberg with five holes two minutes later, but Arizona was unable to equalize.

Hogberg was spectacular for Ottawa in the second half, saving Vinnie Hinostroza and Nick Schmaltz. Arizona was able to hit him late with a Powerplay goal.

Ekman-Larsson took a feed from Taylor Hall and shot through the traffic that bounced off Namestnikov on the way to the net.

The Senators, who have been 0-4-2 in the last six games, had the start they were looking for when they took a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Ottawa opened the scoring just 2:50 in the first half when Drake Batherson chased a dumped puck and dropped a pass back to Namestnikov, who defeated Raanta from close range.

Tkachuk made it 2-0 when he flipped Thomas Chabot’s point shot for his 17th of the season.

NOTES: Ottawa’s Tyler Ennis played in his 600th career game. … Mark Borowiecki returned to the lineup of senators after missing the last two games for the birth of his son Miles. However, Borowiecki was injured during Paul’s goal when he collided near Ottawa’s bank and hobbled off the ice.

