Arizona Coyotes goalkeeper Adin Hill (31) parries as Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Zach Hyman (11) pays attention to a rebound in Toronto on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO – Kasperi Kapanen scored 3:43 in extra time and when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday evening.

Zach Hyman had two goals in regulation for Toronto, and Alexander Kerfoot added two assists. Jack Campbell stopped 35 shots.

Carl Soderberg and Christian Dvorak scored a goal for Arizona. Adin Hill scored 38 parades.

Kapanen, who was forced to miss a game because he was late for training, hit Hill with a partial breakout for his eleventh goal of the season. The overtime winner ended a goalless drought of 13 games for Kapanen.

Hyman had a trip penalty for the offensive zone with a remaining time of 34.3 seconds and it looked as if Jakob Chychrun had won it after the Arizona extra-time penalty had expired.

After the Coyotes celebrated on the ice, the gate was knocked down on Campbell after a video check due to goalkeeper interference.

Arizona won 2-1 late in the second. Hyman scored his second goal of the game and the 16th overall win of 1:33 in the third when he saw a one-knee pass by John Tavares in the slot.

Campbell made a nice stop at Taylor Hall in the middle of the third round at a power play in Arizona before Hill Kerfoot robbed the same man of advantage with a short-handed breakaway.

Campbell was again in the duel seven minutes before the end, stopping Soderberg’s first shot and follow-up with his glove, although he couldn’t find the puck when he bounced in the air.

Toronto got a late power game when former winger Phil Kessel started to trip. But Hill denied Auston Matthews with a hard shot.

Soderberg scored his 14th goal of the season after almost 40 minutes with little going on at either end. After Arizona’s third attempt against Campbell, he had 46.8 seconds left.

The Leafs goalkeeper, who made his third consecutive start with the yet non-returnable No. 1 netminder Frederik Andersen (neck), had to be sharp at the start of the season and saved Lawson Crouse, Chychrun and Hall with gloves. Campbell was taken over last week with striker Kyle Clifford in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings for winger Trevor Moore and two draft picks.

After the 3-2 win against Montreal Canadiens on Monday, with Antti Raanta scoring 26 saves, Arizona turned to Hill, the club’s third striker. Darcy Kuemper remained injured.

He made a nice stop on another Matthews timer on the power game the second before the center fired another shot from the post.

The Coyotes took the lead in the first shot of the game after 64 seconds when Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s teammate Connor Garland took the lead. The puck jumped into the slot to Dvorak, who buried his 17th with Campbell out of position.

The Leafs scored a goal at 2:23 p.m. when Tyson Barrie’s shot hit Hyman at the top and scored his 15th goal.

At the other end of the season, Campbell had to be solid and have three nice stops to get it under control – one by Hall and two by Niklas Hjalmarsson.

REMARKS: Tavares and Leafs defender Justin Holl played after training for an illness on Monday, while winger William Nylander, who had been ill in the last two games, returned for Toronto. Hyman was also in the lineup, though he skipped Monday’s session with “bumps and bruises”. Toronto started with a number of Nylander, Matthews, and Mitch Marner – an expensive trio that averages nearly $ 29.5 million in salary cap on an annual average – but they couldn’t generate much of anything. Four games started on Tuesday in six nights, with Toronto hosting Dallas on Thursday, before heading to Ottawa on Saturday and Buffalo on Sunday. Looking ahead, the Leafs will play seven games over the next 12 days as they continue to fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

NEXT

Coyotes: At the Ottawa Senators on Thursday for the final game of the four-game journey.

Maple Leafs: hosts the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

