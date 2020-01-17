Coyotes assign Tucson G Ivan Prosvetov when Antti Raanta returns

advertisement

Goalkeeper Ivan Prosvetov # 50 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the NHL game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Gila River Arena on January 12, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes returned goalkeeper Ivan Prosvetov to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) on Friday, a likely sign that goalkeeper Antti Raanta is ready to return from a lower body injury.

The team also reminded defender Kyle Capobianco. The Coyotes announced Thursday that defender Jordan Oesterle has a lower body injury every day.

advertisement

Raanta already missed a period with a lower body injury this season and returned on January 10 to injure again in his first return leg and miss more time. Head coach Rick Tocchet said Wednesday that Raanta could play on Saturday in Edmonton – the last game of the Coyotes before a 10-day break.

Adin Hill was the other goalkeeper of the Coyotes, while Darcy Kuemper is out due to his own lower body injury. Prosvetov saw no NHL action while he was with the Coyotes.

Capobianco reappears to add depth to the blue line of the Coyotes. He has played seven Arizona NHL games this year and scored his first NHL goal for his only point in that period. He has played a total of 10 NHL games in his career, all with the Coyotes.

Ilya Lyubushkin was in the lineup in Vancouver on Thursday evening when Oesterle was out.

Follow @mattjlayman

advertisement