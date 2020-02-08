Finnish goalkeeper of the Arizona Coyotes, Antti Raanta, takes on Monday December 23, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)

Arizona Coyotes goalkeeper Antti Raanta had been eliminated from the grid on Saturday afternoon against the Boston Bruins.

Raanta was originally on the grid posted by the Coyotes’ Twitter account, but was later updated to say that Adin Hill started in the gate.

No reason was given for the scratch.

Athletic’s Craig Morgan tweeted that a reason for the scratch would be announced after the game.

Raanta allowed four goals in the loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on February 6 after knocking out the Edmonton Oilers with a win on February 4.

The 30-year-old has played in 26 games so far this season and has a savings percentage of 0.915.

Hill, 23, starts his seventh game on the net and plays in his eleventh game overall.

He allowed three goals in his last game, an extra time against the Los Angeles Kings on January 30 at home.

