Coyotes achieve their all-star breakthrough in the narrow division race

advertisement

Lawson Crouse # 67, Phil Kessel # 81, Derek Stepan # 21 and Jason Demers # 55 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrate after Kessel scored a goal against the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the NHL game at the Gila River Arena on January 14th had achieved. 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes have hit the all-star break in one of the most competitive division races in years. Below is a breakdown of the teams in the race, including two Central Division teams battling for wild card slots. Next week we will predict how the race will develop.

When you look at the NHL table, don’t blink – it could change again when you open your eyes.

advertisement

Arizona was first in one minute and fourth in the next. The edges are so thin. When the NHL entered the all-star break, the Coyotes had 57 points in the overall ranking with 51 games played. Calgary (57 points, 50 games), Edmonton (57 points, 49 games) and Vancouver (58 points) are ahead of Arizona. The Coyotes take first place on the Wild Card of the Western Conference.

The Vegas Golden Knights have the other wild card slot.

Look here:

(The first tie-breaker in the overall standings is the number of games played. Arizona is thus behind Edmonton and Calgary, even though there is the same total score.)

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston noted on Saturday, January 18, that the five best teams in the Pacific Division were separated by only one point (this was still the case on Thursday). This was the last thing that had happened in a division since January 1st. 1987th

So what now? There are a number of factors that have contributed to the success and failure of each team so far this season. Here’s an overview of all the teams in the playoff races – including the coyotes – and factors to consider when the league moves to the home stretch of games:

Vancouver Canucks: 1st place in the Pacific Division (58 points)

Coyote record against VAN this season: 0-1-0



The Canucks, which were predicted to be bubble playoff contenders before the season, come first in the break.

The goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom was a star. Among the NHL goalkeepers with as many or more games as he (34), Markstrom’s saving of 0.916 is in third place behind Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay) and Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg). According to evolving hockey, he occupies 12th place in the NHL with above-average goals saved (GSAA).

Striker Elias Pettersson finished third in the division with 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists), and outstanding freshman Quinn Hughes was a big part of Vancouver’s blue line. There is no blatant weakness for a team that is in the top half of the league in both special teams and occupies second place in the NHL in terms of allusion percentage.

Edmonton Oilers: 2nd place in the Pacific Division (57 points)

Coyote record against EDM this season: 1-1-1

Head coach Dave Tippett deserves some recognition in his first year with the Oilers, who switched from the penultimate in the division to a likely playoff team this year last year.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the same old stallions as the two leaders in the league, but beyond that, it’s slim: The Oilers’ top scorer (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins) has 42 points less than Draisaitl. And even with two of the world’s most elite offensive hockey players, Edmonton is only 12th in the league with goals per game.

The Oilers only ranked 19th in the NHL with the fewest “expected goals per 60 minutes,” an advanced metric that measures defense. They also have no outstanding goalkeepers.

Calgary Flames: 3rd place in the Pacific Division (57 points)

Coyote record against CGY this season: 1-1-1

Of the 12 best teams in the Western Conference, the Flames had the worst goal difference with -12. They occupy 25th place in the league, 13th place in the permitted goals per game, 22nd place in the Powerplay rating, 25th place in the alliance rating and the third worst team shooting range in the league. Forward Johnny Gaudreau is on pace for the least productive NHL season of his career.

Still, as a team with David Rittich and Cam Talbot, Calgary saved a respectable percentage of 0.915 (Rittich was chosen to replace Darcy Kuemper of the Coyotes in the All-Star game). The team’s penalty shootout took seventh place in the NHL, and then it comes down to the statistics: after a large sample of games, the Flames hold a place in the division’s playoffs.

Arizona Coyotes: 1st wild card slot (57 points)

The Coyotes have lost five of their last six games in the All-Star break, injured the top two goalkeepers, didn’t have the elite PK unit they had last year, and only finished 22nd in the standings , But they still hold a playoff spot during the break, which should be encouraging for panicked fans.

Arizona should bring Darcy Kuemper back after the all-star break if everything goes according to plan, and Niklas Hjalmarsson should help a defensive corps that has been the team’s identity in recent years. The Coyotes still have one of the best goals against averages per game (5th place in the NHL), and there is a long enough list of offensive contributors for the Coyotes this year that the Coyotes boys can afford Get cold from time to time. Time.

As with other teams in the division, it would only take a winning streak or a defeat to completely change the history of this season for Arizona. But in a year in which the coyotes have often taken first place, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

Vegas Golden Knights: 2nd wild card slot (57 points)

Coyote record against VGK this season: 1-1-1

In a move that stunned most, the Golden Knight fired head coach Gerard Gallant last week. So it seems strange to note that Vegas is currently a playoff team.

Vegas lost six of their last seven in the All Star hiatus, but the 0.902 percent savings may be more troubling as a team. The Golden Knights were offensive, but their goals for and against the average were both 3.04. Your goal difference is hardly positive at plus-2.

Winnipeg Jets: 3rd place in the wild card classification (54 points)

Coyote record against WPG this season: 1-0-0

The jets are in the Central Division, but could challenge Arizona for a place in the playoffs when it comes to wild card positioning.



The jets have a minus 8 goal differential this season. They have the fourth-worst penalty in the league. They also have several elite offensive players on their squad and a goalkeeper who was chosen as the Vezina Trophy winner in Connor Hellebuyck in the off-season.

When the jets hit the playoffs, Hellebuyck will be a big reason. But similar to Edmonton, it’s fair to question whether a team has what it takes if they rely too much on one or more players. It’s also worth asking if Winnipeg’s defensive corps, which lost Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers, Ben Chiarot, and Dustin Byfuglien this year, will survive the last round of hockey to get into the playoffs.

One last little thing: The extended analysis +/- expected goals per 60 minutes (+/- xGA60) measures the “expected” goal difference of a team per 60 minutes of playing time, based on the probabilities that are generated by the quality of the shots generated in the team Compared to the recordings it is facing. In this statistic, the Jets died last in the NHL and do not close at -0.77. The second worst team is Detroit with -0.49, which is by far the worst record in the league.

Chicago Blackhawks: 4th place in the wild card classification (54 points)

Coyote record against CHI this season: 2-0-0

The Blackhawks are in the Central Division, but could challenge Arizona for a place in the playoffs when it comes to wild card placement.



It is immediately worrying that the Blackhawks fire more shots per game than any other team in the league (35.2). They are also only 19th in the League Shots-for. Like Winnipeg and Calgary, Chicago has a negative goal differential (-6).

Goalscorer Robin Lehner was a great addition to the Blackhawks with a saving of 0.922, and rookie Dominik Kubalik’s 21 goals brought him into the conversation of the Calder Trophy. When it gets hot at the end of the season and they see the production of stars like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat, the Blackhawks have an outside chance.

Follow @mattjlayman

advertisement