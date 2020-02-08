General view of the action between the Arizona Coyotes and the Calgary Flames during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on December 10, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes organization can be fined $ 5 million if found guilty of charges related to the physical fitness testing of potential customers.

TSN’s Darren Dreger, who broke the original story on January 30, tweeted on Saturday that sources claim there have been at least 20 incidents with players that qualified for the Arizona Coyotes fitness test.

He added that a fine of $ 250,000 or more can be imposed for each violation, and NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and NHL attorneys are now managing the case.

Dreger explained in a video segment called Insider Trading that the NHL prohibits teams from identifying prospects before the NHL scouting combine.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), an umbrella organization of the Canadian junior hockey leagues OHL, QMJHL and WHL, emailed junior teams from these leagues to request contacts, Dreger said.

Several CHL teams reportedly responded to contact.

Athletic’s Craig Morgan reported this week that the Coyotes didn’t think they broke the rule. According to a Morgan source, the Coyotes have only allowed meetings with potential players and asked players to “show up for the interviews in a T-shirt and shorts so that the team’s staff can” inspect “their bodies.”

The coyotes made a statement that followed the news of Dreger’s original report.

We are familiar with the reports. We have discussed the matter with the NHL and will make no further comments at this time.

Dreger says there is no schedule when a decision will be made.

If the coyotes face high fines, it is unclear whether this would affect the organization’s ice hockey operations.

Arizona Coyotes’ new owner, Alex Meruelo, took over this summer.

