Finnish goalkeeper of the Arizona Coyotes, Antti Raanta, takes on Monday December 23, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)

The Arizona Coyotes goalkeeper, Antti Raanta, was injured from the outset prior to losing to the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon due to a lower body injury, Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet said after the game.

Tocchet says Raanta is commonplace.

“I am proud of the team and the way we played. It was difficult and we played well.”

🗯Coach Tocchet summarizes today's game and provides information about Raanta and Kuemper:



It was originally on the grid posted by the Coyotes’ Twitter account, but was later updated to say that Adin Hill would start at the finish.

Raanta allowed four goals in the loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on February 6 after knocking out the Edmonton Oilers with a win on February 4.

The 30-year-old has played in 26 games so far this season and has a savings percentage of 0.915.

While Raanta is day after day, Tocchet said goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper should train with the Coyotes in Montreal on Sunday.

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said Darcy Kuemper will train with the team in Montreal tomorrow. If he feels good afterwards, they hope for good news. In other words, there is a possibility that he will play against the Canadians.



He is recovering from a lower body injury and has not played since December 19.

The 23-year-old Hill started his seventh game on the net and played his eleventh game overall.

He allowed three goals in a 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

