The number of deaths due to the new coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 1,110 nationwide on February 12 after 94 new deaths were reported in the hard-hit Hubei province.

In its daily update, the Hubei Health Commission also confirmed 1,638 new cases in the central province where the outbreak occurred in December. There are now more than 44,200 confirmed cases across China based on figures previously released by the government.

The new virus is believed to have appeared last year at a market in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, the city in the center of the outbreak, where wild animals are sold.

The virus was officially designated as “COVID-19” at a World Health Organization conference in Geneva, where countries had the chance to stop the virus from spreading worldwide.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday that 99% of the cases are in China, where it is still “a major emergency” but also “a very serious threat to the rest of the world”.

He asked the countries to exchange data to further research the disease.

The Chinese authorities released two senior health officials from Hubei, where millions of people have been detained since the end of last month, on Tuesday, and tightened restrictions in the capital, Wuhan.