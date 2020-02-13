The number of deaths and new cases from the outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus increased on Thursday with 242 further deaths and almost 15,000 additional patients in the severely affected Hubei province when the authorities changed their diagnostic threshold.

At least 1,355 people have now died nationwide and nearly 60,000 have been infected after the Hubei Health Commission reported the new numbers. In its daily update, the Hubei Health Commission confirmed another 14,840 new cases in the central province where the outbreak occurred in December.

The big jump came when local officials said they would change the way they diagnose COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, the Hubei Health Commission said it would now include cases that were “clinically diagnosed” in its official toll. This means that suspected lung imaging can be considered sufficient to diagnose the virus, rather than standard nucleic acid tests.

Thursday’s dramatic increase in numbers said the new classification accounted for 13,332 cases and just over half of the new death toll. The Hubei Health Commission said the change would mean that patients would be treated “as early as possible” and “consistent” with the classification used in other provinces. It was said that the change had been made “as our understanding of the pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus deepens and we gain experience in diagnosis and treatment”.

