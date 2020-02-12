The panicked man suspected he was infected with the corona virus when the doctors advised him to use a mask.



Panic took over a man from Andhra Pradesh, India, who assumed he had contracted the deadly corona virus and killed himself, fearing that he might also infect his family.

50-year-old Balakrishnayya had gone to the hospital because of his heart problems when the doctors advised him to wear a mask because he showed symptoms of a cold. The man became anxious and quickly came to the conclusion that he was infected with the novel corona virus, which killed over 1,000 people in China and infected over 40,000 people worldwide.

NDTV reports that the man, who was from a village in Srikalahasti, Chitoor, feared that he would infect his family and other villagers. He locked his family in the house and committed suicide by hanging on a tree. “He was hospitalized for a heart condition examination. Doctors asked him to wear a mask and he misunderstood that he was infected with coronavirus,” said the man’s son.

He also said that his father had seen many videos about the coronavirus outbreak and assumed that his symptoms were those of the fatal infection. “He (his father) wouldn’t let any of us get near him. I told him you didn’t have an infection, but he wouldn’t listen. If he had received proper advice, he might have been listening,” the son added ,

Although there have been no cases of the novel corona virus in Andhra Pradesh, the outbreak caused panic after the WHO declared it a global health emergency. In India, three people in Kerala tested positive for coronavirus, and they are students who have returned from Wuhan, the epicenter of the Chinese outbreak.