China’s new coronavirus epidemic killed more than 1,500 on Saturday after 143 more people died in the country, officials said.

The National Health Commission also reported 2,641 new cases of the COVID-19 strain, with the vast majority in the severely affected Hubei province.

In the meantime, more than 66,000 people in China have contracted an illness that occurred in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, in December and spread nationwide a month later.

All but four of the 143 new deaths were in Hubei, which increased the number of victims to 1,523.

The Chinese authorities have quarantined around 56 million people in Hubei, effectively isolating the province from the rest of the country to contain the virus.

A number of cities that are far from the epicenter have also taken stringent measures to limit the number of people who can leave their homes while schools are closed nationwide and many companies have encouraged employees to leave their homes to work from.

The magnitude of the epidemic swelled this week after the authorities in Hubei changed their case counting criteria and added thousands of new patients to their list.

Cases that have been “clinically diagnosed” by lung imaging are now counted in addition to those that have been shown to be positive in laboratory tests.

The revision added nearly 15,000 patients to Hubei on Thursday, with the World Health Organization finding that cases from weeks ago were counted retrospectively.

In Hubei, over 4,800 cases were reported on Friday and 2,420 cases on Saturday.

The number of confirmed new cases has steadily decreased outside of Hubei. 221 infections were reported on Saturday.

Authorities said 1,716 medical workers were infected during the outbreak on Friday, and six died from the disease.

Most infections among health workers were found in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, where many lacked the appropriate masks and equipment to protect themselves in hospitals that had to deal with a flood of patients.

The grim numbers come a week after grief and public anger broke out over the death of a whistleblowing doctor who triggered the virus alarm in December and was reprimanded and silenced by the Wuhan police.