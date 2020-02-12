The WHO warned that the epidemic is a global threat that is potentially worse than terrorism.



China reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January on Wednesday, which supports a prediction by the country’s senior medical advisor that the outbreak may be over by April.

However, international experts are still alarmed about the spread of the flu-like virus, which has now killed over 1,100 people, all but two in mainland China. (COVID-19: Everything you need to know

China’s leading outbreak medical advisor, Zhong Nanshan, said Tuesday that the number of new cases will decrease in some provinces and predicted the epidemic would peak this month.

“I hope this outbreak or event will end around April,” Zhong, an epidemiologist whose previous forecast of an early climax turned out to be premature, told Reuters.

According to Chinese health authorities, the total number of cases with the new coronavirus in China has now reached 44,653, including 2,015 confirmed new cases on February 11. This was the lowest daily increase in new cases since January 30th.

China changed its Coronavirus Prevention and Control Policy last week so that only asymptomatic cases with clinical signs should be registered as confirmed cases. However, it is not clear whether government data previously included asymptomatic cases.

The number of deaths on the mainland rose by 97 to 1,113 by the end of Tuesday.

While Chinese health officials said the situation is under control, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the epidemic is a global threat that may be worse than terrorism.

The world must “wake up and view this hostile virus as the number one enemy of the state,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Tuesday, adding that the first vaccine was 18 months away.

When asked about Zhong’s prediction, Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy said: “I think it is far too early to say that.”

“I think we will need to monitor the data very closely in the coming weeks before we can make any predictions,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Wednesday. and praised China’s “Herculean efforts” to contain the virus.

Hundreds of cases have been reported in dozens of countries and areas around the world, including one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

The largest pile of cases outside of China was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama. There were around 3,700 people on board. Japanese officials said Wednesday that an additional 39 people had tested positive for the coronavirus, for a total of 175.

Thailand said it prohibited passengers from another cruise ship, the MS Westerdam, from disembarking, the last country to reject it for fear of the coronavirus despite the absence of confirmed infections on board.

“Fight that must be won”

Following the WHO’s comparison with the fight against terrorism, the Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua said in an article published late Tuesday that the epidemic was a “battle without gunpowder smoke that needs to be won”.

It warned that the epidemic was “a great test of China’s government system and capabilities,” and said that some officials were still “dropping the ball” in places where it was worst.

“This is a wake-up call for us,” it said.

The Hubei government fired the head of the Communist Party of the Provincial Health Commission, the state media said on Tuesday, as public anger over how local authorities dealt with the crisis increased.

China’s censors had allowed criticism of local officials, but Chinese journalists said the outbreak had been sharpened and reprimands against technology companies giving online speech free rein.

Offers on hold

The pathogen was officially designated as COVID-19 – CO for Corona, VI for Virus, D for Disease and 19 for the year in which it occurred. The virus appeared in an illegal wildlife market in Wuhan, the provincial capital, in Hubei in December.

The city of 11 million people is still in a virtual exclusion zone and other Chinese cities resemble ghost towns due to travel restrictions that have paralyzed the world’s second largest economy.

The world stocks that had been sold off due to the effects of the coronary virus reached record levels in Zhong’s comments. The industrial stocks of Dow, S & P 500 and Nasdaq reached new highs.

Asian stocks and Wall Street futures surged on Wednesday hoping the worst could have passed.

Even if the epidemic ends soon, it has already hit the Chinese economy hard. Businesses lay off workers and other firms that need billions of dollars in loans to stay afloat. The supply chains from car manufacturers to smartphone manufacturers have collapsed.

According to a senior official of the International Monetary Fund, stimulus measures should not be at the expense of structural reforms and measures to cope with rapid credit growth.

Bankers in Asia are preparing for a deal drought as important meetings and road shows are suspended.

“All of our transactions are currently on hold – capital markets or mergers and acquisitions. Nothing is happening,” said a Hong Kong-based senior investment banker at a Wall Street bank.

Cisco Systems Inc., Facebook Inc., AT&T and Sprint Corp. were the latest US technology companies to say goodbye to an international telecommunications conference in Barcelona due to the outbreak. According to an industry source, the organizer of the event, the largest annual gathering of the telecommunications industry, will discuss whether it should be canceled.