Courtney Stodden reveals that she tried to commit suicide by hanging up

Courtney Stodden In a shocking new video, she exposed the heartbreaking news she was trying to kill herself by hanging up.

The former teen bride, now 25, admitted that she had tried to commit suicide in 2019 when she was still legally married Doug Hutchison, the actor she married when she was 16 and he was 50. The couple’s divorce has just been officially completed.

Courtney exclusively told RadarOnline.com that she was grateful that her marriage was over.

“Finally, yes, I’m fine. I’m so thankful that I can start living truthfully and LOVE myself,” she wrote in a text message. “I’m so used to living for other people. 2020 vision.”

She told Radar she was “grateful to share her story.”

Courtney’s video showed how dark her situation was.

“It’s no secret that I’m struggling with depression,” she said in a YouTube recording released on Monday, January 20.

“I have seen no way out of all the pain and sadness and madness that I have had to deal with in my life,” the blonde admitted, explaining, “I just feel like everything has become too much for me. I decided in a very drunk state that this is the best option. “

In the emotional video, Courtney described how she was trying to end her life.

“Everything I remember during that time, during those few moments when I was only thinking about God, this is the best option. I don’t know what else to do. I took off my pants. I took off my jeans. I wrapped it around the shower door and I just prayed and next I knew my head was bumping into the toilet or something and the shower door broke, ”she said.

Courtney, who became famous after her wedding in Vegas to Doug in 2011, said she was grateful that the attempted suicide had failed.

“It didn’t work by the grace of God. I still can’t believe I did it. I’m in shock right here,” she said.

According to Radar filing, Doug receives the dog, the 2001 Jeep Wrangler, and his SAG pension. The Green Mile actor also receives the shares of Dark Water, Inc., which are valued at $ 100 ($ 1 per share he owns).

Neither person will receive support from the other spouse, and both agreed that this “cannot be changed definitively, irrevocably, and by order of any amount or duration, for any reason, regardless of a change in the circumstances of either or both of us Reason or reason. ‘

If you or someone you know have thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, available 24/7.

