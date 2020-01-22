Courtney Stodden reveals that she attempted suicide last year to fight the depression

advertisement

Courtney Stodden opens a particularly difficult chapter in her life after divorcing her husband Doug Hutchison on Tuesday, who married her at 16 and 50. She tried to kill herself last year while fighting depression.

“It is no secret that I am struggling with depression,” she explains in the video of her thought process at the time. “I have seen no way out of all the pain and sadness and madness that I have struggled with in my life.”

“I just feel like everything was too much for me,” she continued. “I have decided in a very drunk state that this is the best option.”

advertisement

The celebrity big brother alum added that “by the grace of God” her attempt had failed and since then she had been working towards the “day of strength” where she could tell her story.

“I still can’t believe I did that,” she added, continuing to grow personally over the past few years. “I lost a lot and won a lot. I was hospitalized.” for multiple panic attacks. “

Through all of this, she learned: “Life is worth living. No matter what. No matter what other people did to you.”

When her marriage to Hutchison officially ended on Tuesday, Stodden said of her marriage: “I think Doug and I had so much love that was toxic given the situation. I was a child. You can’t avoid having one Was a child. ” I don’t think Doug ever saw me as a kid. “

After Tuesday’s finalization, Stodden shared a Instagram bathroom selfie with the butterfly-filled headline “I’m officially divorced today. #Divorceday”.

Photo credit: Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement