Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison complete the divorce after a nine-year marriage that started at 16

advertisement

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison officially called it an exit. In the TMZ’s legal documents, the former couple has achieved an allocation of assets. Now that they have been signed by a judge, they will be officially single in March. Stodden has also posted the news on her Instagram.

“I officially divorced today,” Stodden wrote in the headline, along with a butterfly emoji and the hashtag “Divorce Day.”

In terms of wealth, Hutchinson gets his Italian greyhound, Dourtney, 2001 Jeep Wrangler, and retirement savings for a long time on his personal website (worth $ 100). In the meantime, Courtney keeps her furniture and equipment. Stodden also gets three of the couple’s credit card debts, while Hutchinson gets one. They will also split up their life insurance.

advertisement

The couple married for the first time in 2011 when Hutchinson was 50 and Stodden was only 16. They first separated in February 2017, although Stodden set September 1 that year as the separation date. She officially filed for divorce in March 2018.

In October of that year, she asked a judge to default on her divorce from Hutchison, which meant that she asked a judge to approve the divorce, although Hutchison never submitted an answer or appeared in court. The judge did not grant her the delay because she had to prove that she had served Hutchison primarily with divorce papers.

The couple also suffered a miscarriage in 2016, which was announced by Stodden’s manager Gina Rodriguez in a statement to PEOPLE in July of that year.

“Courtney and her husband Doug have an emotional loss of words and use this time to mourn with their close family and friends. Please respect their privacy as the couple tries to cope with the loss of their precious baby and that Seek support that they both need. “

While married, Stodden and Hutchison both performed at Couples Therapy in 2012. In 2013 she was also a participant in Celebrity Big Brother and Celebs Go Dating in the UK, Hollywood Hillbillies and the mother / daughter experiment: Celebrity Edition.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement