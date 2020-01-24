Courteney Cox shares photo of 'Friends' cast before the last episode

advertisement

Oh, the memories! Courteney Cox teleported us back in time when she recently shared a super cute picture of the Friends cast. The actress posted a photo of the beloved group on Instagram on Thursday, January 23, to film the last episode of the legendary program in 2004.

“‘The Last Supper’ before the recording of ‘The Last Supper’ on January 23, 2004,” added the 55-year-old beauty, who played the role of Monica Geller in the 10 seasons of the series, with the hashtag snapshot. tbt ”and“ friends ”at the end of their contribution.

Lynne Sladky / AP / Shutterstock

The fans were understandably emotional when they flooded Courteney’s comment section with loving messages. “That makes me so happy, but at the same time so sad!” Wrote one fan while another repeated: “And this last volume will still break my heart in 2020.” A third fan interfered and joked: “Come back. Just come back. We had to accept a restart from Roseanne (The Conners). We need you to balance the universe.”

Courteney’s sentimental contribution follows months after the cast celebrated the 25th anniversary of the show – which premiered in September 1994 Jennifer Aniston. Lisa Kudrow. David Schwimmer. Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc were all emotional when they looked back on their incredible legacy.

“We’re celebrating a Thursday evening 25 years ago,” Courteney wrote in her post in September 2019. “Many thanks to all loyal fans around the world. They were definitely there for us! I love these guys. “

Despite the broadcast over two decades ago, fans have never been so obsessed with Friends. In fact, Jen, 50, lit a few sparks when she revealed that she would be interested in restarting alongside her former colleagues.

“Listen, I told you I would,” she said to the host earlier Ellen DeGeneres, “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure. “

The executive producer and co-creator of the series Marta Kauffman When she spoke to the Associated Press in June 2019, she repeated a different feeling. “Why mess up a good thing?” She said at the time. “We don’t want to see fans disappointing again.”

But don’t lose hope yet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six actors and show artists are reportedly in talks about an “unwritten reunion” on HBO Max.

It looks like we have to stay tuned!

