Courteney Cox places an unseen picture of the cast of Friends before the final of the 2004 show

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller in Friends, has shared an unseen picture of the show’s cast, 16 years to the day it was made.

Cox shared the photo of the cast who shared a Last Supper meal before recording the final of the comedy series on January 23, 2004.

COURTENEY COX / INSTAGRAM

Courteney Cox places an unseen picture of the cast of Friends before the final of the show.

Cox can be seen in it together with David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow.

“The Last Supper” before “The Last One” was recorded on January 23, 2004. #Tbt #friends “Cox posted.

Lobster, steak and coke sow the table while the group seems to be relaxing.

The final of the series was broadcast on May 6, 2004 and was watched by approximately 52.5 million American viewers,

Since the end of the series there has been an increase in people who asked if there would be a reunion.

And although those questions were initially denied, Jennifer Aniston set tongues in the air after she revealed to Deadline last year that they were “working on something.”

“We want something to be there, but we don’t know what that something is,” she said, according to Deadline. “So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

