Courteney Cox likes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Reunion Posts

Courteney Cox seems to endorse Brad Pitt and Jennifer AnistonSee you from the heart.

The Scream The 55-year-old actress liked various social media posts about the epic moment that former lovers experienced behind the scenes at the Screen Actors Guilds Awards.

Among the many posts she liked was a tweet that said, “You undoubtedly still love each other.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 50-year-old Aniston won the award for outstanding women in a drama series for her role in The morning show, The 56-year-old Pitt took the award for the outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role for his role Once upon a time in Hollywood,

The famous exes Backstage at the award ceremony on Sunday, January 19, flared again and discussed their respective victories. And just as they were about to separate – in a great moment that was captured by many cameras – Pitt took Aniston’s hand.

Aniston “hovered on cloud nine” after walking with her ex, an eyewitness said to menTouch exclusively.

“She was joking with reporters,” the eyewitness said, noting that the actress simply “couldn’t stop smiling.”

“Reporters commented that this was the happiest they have ever seen, the best mood they have ever seen from the typically press-shy, locked-in Jen,” said the insider.

The two were later seen enjoying the night after the party.

Readers know that Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005 – after that Pitt left Dumplin Star for Angelina Jolie, Despite their rocky past, ex-lovers have remained friendly after their breakup.

When Entertainment tonight‘S Kevin Frazier Pitt asked at the Golden Globe Awards about his possible meeting with Aniston, the actor simply replied: “I meet Jen, she is a good friend.”

“The second most important reunion of her year,” joked Pitt, referring to Aniston’s reunion with her friends plays the main role for the 25th anniversary of the show 2019.

During his acceptance speech at the SAG Awards, Pitt made fun of his failed marriages and joked that he would add his recent success to his Tinder profile.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part,” he confessed, joking about the role he played in the film.

“A guy who gets high takes off his shirt and does not get along with his wife It was a long way. Great, ”said Pitt, pulling a wild reaction from the crowd.

Aniston clapped excitedly when she heard Pitt’s speech, and as fans know, her ex did the same for her when she delivered her speech on a large back TV.

