General hospital fans love a couple that can make things work, and we love some couples that we just want them to make things work and end up together. It’s not all roses and sunshine for everyone, but we’re often shocked that some couples can call it good to have a relationship and keep it as long as they have it. Some of Port Charles’ love interests are stronger than ever and we’re just shocked that they still work. They may not be the longest-term couples in the world, but we’re so surprised that so many of them had a chance to get things going, and we can’t believe they’re about to get strong yet.

Laura and Kevin

They’re both pretty reluctant and down to earth right now, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t have the right amount of things. There is the fact that he lied and hid the existence of his twin brother from his wife after telling her that he was dead. So she didn’t know when this bad man overpowered her husband, took over his life, fell in love with Ava, and started killing people. and made them unhappy. It was all one thing, and she managed to forgive him for all of that. Of course Kevin wasn’t the one who slept with Ava or killed everyone in town, so she didn’t have to forgive him, but lying was a big deal. She had nothing good to say and still forgave him. But the fact that they managed to figure out what caused it is a mystery to us.

Anna and Finn

Not only is there a bit of an age difference here, there is a whole situation where their lives are nowhere near on the same page. For one thing, we know there was a chance for them when they started getting this going, but to find out that he had a daughter when Hayden showed up and fled him with their child, from whom he had no idea that it was alive, it was a lot. He has a lot to do. He is not very nice. He is impatient and full of anger and anger and feelings that may not be good for him, and he still holds on to Anna, although we believe they are in very different places. She has already raised her children and does not want to raise another small child. He is busy and things are not good. There is a lot going on here and we cannot do anything with this situation, but it continues. We’re just shocked that they made it for so long, but we can’t keep it up for long. Can you?

Maxie and Peter

How are you still together? She knows he’s a bad guy. She met him as a villain and managed to overlook it and continue to build a relationship with him. Damn, he even lives with her now. You are getting stronger than ever, but he’s constantly lying to you and doing things behind your back and is a very bad person. He has no good plans and she should be totally shocked. After all, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. But she is so busy and involved in her own life that she seems more than ready to forget and forgive everything he is up to and what he is doing. She seems to know that he is not what he says he is, and he sometimes even seems to want to be someone else, but he just can’t bring it together. We do not know that this will work forever, but we believe that she would like to take Nathan back in a moment when he comes back from the dead. Right now we can’t forget how awkward it is to watch them go through this and navigate this thing. Will they continue to do it or will they end up falling apart, as we think they will?