Couples beat each other in UAE in separate cases - News

Two couples stood trial in separate cases at the Fujairah court on charges of abuse. Both issues were resolved amicably.

In the first case, the man admitted that he had beaten his wife and said, “She hit me first. I only responded in self-defense.”

He added that he had a heated argument with his wife who hit him at the end and “showed him no respect”.

“I defended myself and hit her.”

At the court’s request, the wife admitted to beating her husband. She then told the court that she renounced her case and asked for reconciliation.

The same request was made by her husband. He said, “We have children and we don’t want to make them harder with this lawsuit.”

In another case, the woman told the court that her husband had hit her badly and that had made her angry.

“I was very angry because I couldn’t defend myself. I threatened to sue him, and I did, but he did the same and brought me for similar charges.”

Both parties accepted the reconciliation offered by the court and dropped the case, while the main judge advised the couples to think twice before bringing their case to court.

“Parents are the main pillars of the family and such lawsuits can ruin their children.”

