Couple holds string war ahead of NFC championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For Tommy and Jyll Everman, the week before the Packers-49ers match in the NFC championship is full of hijinks.

The couple owns the downtown Gather on Broadway venue and share the tradition of the Prank Wars when Green Bay play San Francisco.

Jyll loves the Packers and Tommy loves the 49ers, and their prank wars started years ago when they lived in California.

“I was just trying to find stupid things,” said Tommy.

“It escalated quickly,” added Jyll.

After the couple moved to Green Bay, the escalation continues.

“Being in Green Bay is no joke,” said Tommy. “Now she likes to use the whole city.”

So far this week, Jyll has hired a local florist to create a special arrangement called Tommy, replace his normal jacket with one from Green Bay Packers, and put his glasses in a green and gold jelly mold.

Tommy changed Jyll’s phone lock screen to the 49er logo, changed her ringtone to a 49er battle song, and surprised her with a unicorn carrying a 49er balloon, among other things.

Despite the rivalry, the two have their roots in the opposing team if they don’t play against each other, which is easy for Tommy now that they live in Titletown.

“I think my husband was impressed with the love for the packers here,” said Jyll, “because he always knew and heard about it, but I think you are just always impressed.”

Tommy added, “It’s great.”

The pranks will continue until Sunday.

“It’s a terrible week. It’s stressful. We are very tired,” laughed Jyll.

Both Evermans have strong feelings about the outcome of the NFC championship game.

“It was supposed to be a good game, but I still say Niners with at least nine points,” said Tommy when his wife scoffed.

Whoever is right, one thing is certain: “I think it’s super cool that one of us goes to the Super Bowl, no matter what happens, we win, they win whatever,” said Tommy excitingly. “

In any case, they are looking forward to a fun Super Bowl party in a few weeks.

