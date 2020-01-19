Couple die together for nearly 65 years on the same day

advertisement

A couple who had been together for nearly 65 years died on the same day in a nursing home in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jack and Harriet Morrison’s beds were placed side by side, allowing them to hold hands.

Eighty-six-year-old Jack first died on January 11.

Eighty-three-year-old Harriet died later that day.

The couple went on their first date on Halloween in 1955. They married about six months later.

The couple’s niece Sue Wagener called it a love story for the books.

Together the couple ran and V-K Bus Lines grew while they were raising Wagener and their two sons.

