Couple die together for nearly 65 years on the same day

A couple who had been together for nearly 65 years died on the same day in a nursing home in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jack and Harriet Morrison’s beds were placed side by side, allowing them to hold hands.
Eighty-six-year-old Jack first died on January 11.
Eighty-three-year-old Harriet died later that day.
The couple went on their first date on Halloween in 1955. They married about six months later.
The couple’s niece Sue Wagener called it a love story for the books.
Together the couple ran and V-K Bus Lines grew while they were raising Wagener and their two sons.
