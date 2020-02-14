Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj They may have said goodbye to their previous arguments, but a couple make their way to Splitsville to choose their favorite in battle.

According to Don’te and D’Andrew Leaphart, the inability to come together over the decision has landed the two men on the TV show Divorce Court. At the request of the host Judge Lynn Toler, “What actually caused the separation?” D’Andrew replied: “The beef from Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. I’m serious.”

Judge Toler initially thought they were joking, but D’Andrew further revealed that the irreconcilable difference occurred when they discussed “Who started what” regarding Cardi and Nicki’s feud. “It was silly,” said Don’te. He then announced that he was Team Cardi while D’Andrew was Team Barbz.

Although the two shared that the disagreement in pop culture was the last straw, Don’te admitted that there were “underlying problems before” their disagreement over the two rappers.

“He likes to blame it – it wasn’t the reason,” said Don’te, explaining that D’Andrew was “ungrateful” and “disrespectful”. Don’te added that her engagement with the two rappers was “one of the moments [D’Andrew] was disrespectful” before adding that D’Andrew had broken his car windows and then went to his own car and Jazmine Sullivan’s song “Bust Your” sang Windows. “

Don’te applied to D’Andrew to pay for damages incurred in his rental home and asked him to pay his half of $ 1,250. In the end, Judge Toler told D’Andrew that he had to pay the debt.

Check out the episode below.

