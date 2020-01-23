Couple caught pulling a stolen caravan through Summerfield

advertisement

Tonia Faye McDowell and Roy Glenn Waggoner

A Port Richey man and a Laurel Hill woman were arrested early Tuesday after being caught pulling a stolen RV through Summerfield.

advertisement

Roy Glenn Waggoner (37) and Tonia Faye McDowell (43) were each charged with the theft of a motor vehicle and minor theft (first offense). The couple initially claimed they had bought the $ 14,000 camper from a man for $ 7,000 before Waggoner finally confessed to stealing it.

A sheriff’s detective from Marion County traveled west on Southeast Highway 42 over the southern US highway. 441 when he saw a white pickup truck pulling an RV. The detective undertook a computer check that the license plate of the motorhome was stolen from Marion County. The detective followed the truck and the RV until a deputy arrived and caused the traffic problem, the sheriff’s office said.

McDowell, who was driving, informed the representative that she had bought the camper four days ago and the previous owner said that she could keep the label and return it if she no longer needed it. A vehicle identification number (VIN) check revealed that the camper was stolen from a car dealership in Citrus County between January 14th and 20th.

A search of the trailer revealed all of Wagoner and McDowell’s personal belongings. The door locks on both ends of the motorhome appeared to have been tampered with and damaged. Wagoner and McDowell were reportedly taken to the South Marion District Office, where they were interviewed by a detective.

McDowell said she was looking for a motorhome online when she came across it. She said she met the seller who said his name was William Mattis and bought the camper for $ 7,000. When asked whether she had received a contract of sale or a title, she said that her fiancé (Wagoner) dealt with the paperwork, the report said.

Wagoner said he was with a friend called Ricky’s house when he was approached by a man named William Mattis who said he had a trailer for sale. Wagoner said he and McDowell had looked at some photos and agreed to buy them for $ 7,000. Wagoner said Mattis had returned in the RV three or four hours later and he and McDowell have had it since then, the report said.

After telling him and McDowell that they would both be arrested, Waggoner admitted that he was the one who stole the caravan from the Citrus County dealership. Wagoner and McDowell were arrested and taken to Marion County Prison, where they were both booked for a $ 2,500 bond.

advertisement