Couple attending a family event fell victim twice in one night

ST. LOUIS – A fun evening at an event in downtown St. Louis changed the worst when a family fell victim twice.

The couple went to Monster Jam with their children and then went back to their truck to find a window that was broken.

“We saw glass and then we realized that we had broken into,” the victim said, not wanting to be identified.

Shattered glass left them without a window in the middle of freezing temperatures.

Various items were missing in the truck, including car keys, house keys and medicines.

“They had the guts to steal my son’s seizure device,” the victim said. “He’s 3 years old and has epileptic seizures, so he needs it three times a day.”

But that is not where the violations ended.

Their address was on that medicine.

That same night the pair’s security camera was frozen, but it caught a suspect who was driving away in their other car, a silver Honda Accord.

“We feel vulnerable, violated and angry,” the victim said.

The couple said a whole row of cars had been broken in during the Monster Jam event.

They are lucky that everyone is fine, but discouraged from being robbed twice.

“I took an extra service to pay my son, and you just work so hard for someone to steal it so easily from you,” the victim said.

Now, with one car damaged and the other stolen, the family just wants to get back on track and move on.

“Just hoping we find the car, put whoever it is behind bars, fix the window and pick it up and move on,” the victim said.

The couple said they had filed a police report with the St. Louis city police about their wrecked truck and with the St. Peters police about their stolen car.

