SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County regulators unanimously voted on Wednesday to tighten the discretionary building permit process, which supporters will allow for more housing for the region.

According to the county, the changes will “support the local economy by working with development and construction professionals, reducing the time and cost of processing permits.”

The Board approved recommendations for:

Implementation of a self-certification process for engineers;

California Environmental Quality Act approval and assessment requirements;

Increase flexibility in final engineering plans;

more exceptions to certain approval procedures;

a process for solving project problems;

more coordination and accountability between departments; and

Examination of a formal working group with representatives of the industry.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, who sponsored the overhaul, said that while some regulations are required for fire and code requirements, others are “outdated or overloaded”.

“Every day, families spend hours in their car, in a traffic jam on their way to and from work,” said Desmond. “Many of these people don’t live in San Diego County … because property prices are lower in neighboring countries.”

Desmond said state regulations make up more than 40% of the cost of building a house, which increases property prices.

Last July, the board instructed the county’s chief administrative officer to find ways to reduce the time and cost of processing discretionary permits and to return with recommendations within three months.

Prosecutors and Planning & Development Services employees worked out the changes to the regulations. the Parks and Recreation, Public Works and Environmental Health departments; and the San Diego County Fire Authority.

CEO Greg Cox said an optimized process would place more demands on project developers “to ensure that their consultants do a good job.”

Head Kristin Gaspar said that in addition to a simpler approval process, it is important that the county’s construction and development departments work more consistently on projects.

Before the vote, the board heard from several industry representatives who repeated to Desmond how the optimized approval process would mean more housing.

Cleveland National Forest Foundation’s Jack Shu opposed the changes, saying the county must have a solid climate protection plan before the approval requirements are relaxed.

