SAN DIEGO – San Diego County’s Department of Health is one of six across the state to receive $ 750,000 over three years to help fight dementia, the California Department of Health said Tuesday.

The total funding of $ 4.5 million is part of the Healthy Brain Initiative, which focuses on brain health and caregiver support.

“California has more aging people than any other state in the country, including more people with Alzheimer’s, other age-related brain disorders, and the people who care for them,” said former First Lady and president of the initiative, Maria Shriver. “The Healthy Brain Initiative will help provide important and factual insight into how communities across the state can prioritize brain health and care.”

The funding supports activities in four categories: monitoring data and evaluating programs; Education and strengthening of the public; Mobilizing public and private partnerships; and ensuring a competent workforce.

“There are approximately 670,000 people with Alzheimer’s disease and very mild to advanced symptoms living in California,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Health and a public health official. “Your needs and those of the families and carers who support them vary across a spectrum. Now is the time to look for lasting solutions with communities and partners. These awards reflect an important investment in this goal. “

Other health agencies receiving the awards include Los Angeles, Placer, Sacramento, Santa Clara, and Shasta Districts.

