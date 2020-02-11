A who’s who of the country stars gathered on Monday evening (February 10th) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and dedicated themselves to a good cause: the Country Music Hall of Fame and the museum. With Keith Urban hosting the evening, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne and others performed both their own songs and those of the artists who influenced them during All for the Hall: Under the Influence.

The exhibits of the Hall of Fame and the Museum of Country Music trace the development of country music and draw parallels between the legendary names of the genre and its younger stars. All for the Hall: Under the Influence allowed his actors to do the same. Each of the participating acts – 10 plus Urban with a gender breakdown of 50 – chose a cover song to be performed in addition to their own hit and informed the sold-out crowd of the reason for their selection.

Before Urban appeared on the stage for the night and together with his longtime friend Jerry Flowers and the legendary Pedal Steel player Paul Franklin appeared as part of the house band of the evening, he warmed the crowd with his No. 1 song “Wasted Time” and Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou”. Carly Pearce made fans dance with a cover of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” while the crowd went crazy when Blake Shelton arrived for his own “Ol ‘Red” and Alan Jackson’s “Dallas” to play, and Tenille Townes brought some rock for the show on U2’s “I still haven’t found what I’m looking for.”

However, these performances were just the beginning of an incredible evening. Here are five of the night’s most memorable cover versions:

Brothers Osborne Bring “an old country song” to the stage

Sure, John Osborne and Keith Urban’s dueling guitar solo on “It Ain’t My Fault” was epic, but it was also the case that the Bridgestone Arena crowd had all the words for Merle Haggard’s “The Bottle Let Me Down”, the cover chosen by Brothers Osborne, knew song. They maintained their performance in the middle – nothing noticeable – and the crowd ate it up.

“John and I grew up with Merle Haggard,” said TJ Osborne on stage, “and I love Merle not only because he is a great singer, but also an incredible songwriter and just an all-rounder.”

Ingrid Andress sings John Denver “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

Andress called Denver on stage, “The first artist I heard was,” Oh, I love this music and I love how country it is. “” However, as she emphasized, although he is considered a pretty stupid country, in the 1970s, Denver’s inclusion in the genre was controversial.

“People said,” Oh, well, he’s not a country, “said Andress before performing Denver’s classic” Take Me Home, Country Roads. “And if you can write a good story and put it in a song , you are a pretty country for me. “

Writing a good song is something Andress knows a thing or two about herself. Her first song on her set was her own “More Hearts Than Mine”, which is currently just outside the top 10 country charts. Hearing Andress singing the Bridgestone Arena refrain was magical.

Morgan Wallen makes it easy with Eagle’s cover

Okay, we’ll admit it: we were hoping Morgan Wallen would pull out his cover of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” for the occasion, but his version of the Eagles “Take It Easy” felt appropriate, since All for Der Hall – Founder Vince Gill is currently on tour with the legendary band (that’s why “Vinny”, as Keith Urban calls him, was apparently not available on Monday evening).

“I’ve loved music since I was a little kid and I had great parents who cultivated that … Part of the music I listened to when I was young was with me and my father driving around in his truck Wallen said from the stage. “He is a big country rock fan and I grew up with a lot of bluegrass, a lot of Christian music and a lot of classic rock and roll. I feel like this song I’m singing tonight embodies a little bit of everything. “

Tanya Tucker Honors Four influences

Tucker earned the funniest introduction to Urban night, who admitted that he had been reporting on her music since “before my voice broke so I could sing in its key” before he called Tucker “the original female outlaw without a doubt” ,

Obviously, Tucker influenced many artists, but many of them also influenced her – so many that she chose a medley of hits instead of a particular song. George Jones’s “The Grand Tour” and Loretta Lynn’s “Blue Kentucky Girl” set off, but she really cut off during Merle Haggard’s “Workin ‘Man Blues” and showed a lot of exuberant dance moves. Tucker’s last cover, Tammy Wynett’s “Stand By Your Man”, was a positive triumph.

Chris + Morgane Stapleton deliver bare-bones Willie Nelson covers

The stapletons had barely stepped on stage on Monday evening when the crowd got up and gave the couple a standing ovation. Urban and the band also left the stage for the Stapleton set with two songs, leaving Chris and Morgane alone, only accompanied by his acoustic guitar.

Stapleton called Nelson ‘s “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground” one of my favorite songs and Nelson one of his greatest influences before delivering a breathtaking, simple performance.

The Monday night show, the seventh All for the Hall event in town (All for the Hall founders Vince Gill and Emmylou Harris, member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, also have a number of advantages in New York City and Los Angeles , California, hosted.) Since the series started in 2007) was the biggest all for the hall concert so far. Urban and Company helped raise more than $ 800,000 for the Hall of Fame music education programs. Since its inception in 2005, the All for the Hall initiative has raised more than $ 4 million.

LOOK: See the stars for Hall 2020: under the influence