Country Stars and their famous relatives

advertisement

If you dig into your family tree, you can find a few monumental people in it, from pilgrims to celebrities and everything in between. And there are many country music stars who have equally famous relatives, many of whom are also in the music industry.

Of course there are the obvious family ties: The Band Perry consists of brothers and sisters Kimberly, Neil and Reid Perry, and Hank Williams Jr. followed in his father’s influential footsteps and shares the same name. But there are also several country singers who have famous family ties that you might not know.

Kelly Clarkson probably never dreamed she would ever be Reba McEntire’s daughter-in-law, and Tim McGraw did not discover that baseball player Tug McGraw was his father until he was almost a teenager when he found his birth certificate in his mother’s mother closet while looking for Christmas presents (and got the surprise of his life!).

advertisement

Whether it’s a cousin, father-in-law, grandfather or other kind of relationship, find out more about the famous relatives of country stars by clicking in the photo gallery below. Are there people who surprise you?

.

advertisement