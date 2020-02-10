Released

Monday, February 10, 2020, 10:25 a.m. CST

Photo: Neal McCoy / Facebook

When country star Neal McCoy and his band drove their tour bus to a concert in Alexandria, Lousiana, in the early hours of last Saturday, they experienced a terrible awakening.

Country singer Neal McCoy’s tour bus goes up in flames and nobody is injured

Old Glory, McCoy’s trusted tour bus, caught fire on a freeway near Mansfield, Lousiana. McCoy from East Texas got away unharmed, just like everyone else on the bus.

McCoy made a Facebook livestream from the roadside when the bus burned as they waited for firefighters to arrive. Projectiles shot out of the bus.

“This is our lifeline that goes down the drain here,” McCoy said in the video. “And you see it happen.”

It seems that the band’s equipment was largely saved since it was pulled in a trailer that could not catch fire. But all of the band’s other possessions were lost. McCoy and the band were looking for clothing and transportation for the planned show.

McCoy came from the Texas country scene in the late 80s and is known for hits such as “Wink” and “Billys Got His Beer Goggles On”.

In 2017, military veterans’ son and grandson were forced to write a song about recent protests in the NFL.

McCoy often shares a video of his band expressing the promise of loyalty to “Old Glory”.

After the flames went out, McCoy and his band joined first responders in front of the burned-out bus hull to make a final promise.

This story contains previous reports from Craig Hlavaty.

Danny Hermosillo is the Senior Digital News Editor for Chron.com | Read it on our news website, Chron.com, and our subscriber website, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @ Dannyherm1 | Send an email to [email protected]