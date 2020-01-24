Country Music Memories: 'Killin' Time 'Goes Platinum

advertisement

Thirty years ago today, on January 23, 1990, Clint Black had a million reasons to celebrate: it was on that date that the singer-songwriter earned his first platinum album, with his Killin ‘Time record.

Killin ‘Time, released in 1989, was Black’s first album; Black wrote or co-wrote all 10 songs on the project. Four songs from Killin ‘Time became number 1 hits, including the title track of the album and Black’s debut single “A Better Man”.

Black also finished 1990 in a high tone: he met his now wife, Lisa Hartman Black, at his New Year’s Eve show that year. The two were married less than a year later.

Killin ‘Time earned Black an ACM for Album of the Year, with “A Better Man” also winning the award show trophy for Single Record of the Year. The disk, which turned gold only four months after its release, has sold more than 3 million copies in total and is available for purchase and streaming on Amazon.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson and revised by Annie Zaleski.

