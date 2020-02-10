Thirty-four years ago today (February 10, 1986), the Highwayman record for selling 500,000 units was gold. The album, released in May 1985, was recorded by country superstars Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, known collectively as the Highwaymen.

The Highwaymen was founded in 1985 to release the album Highwayman with 10 cover songs on Columbia Records. The quartet’s debut single, a cover of the Jimmy Webb song “Highwayman”, became their only # 1 hit; her second single “Desperados Waiting for a Train”, which was a cover of a Guy Clark song, reached number 15.

Although their album was called Highwayman, the group didn’t officially call themselves that for their Freshman record; instead, they quoted their individual names on the CD. Highwayman 2 was also released on Columbia Records in 1990. The four men released their third and last studio album, The Road Goes on Forever, in 1995.

Highwayman also includes “The Last Cowboy Song”, Cash’s “Big River”, “Welfare Line” and “Against the Wind”. It can be streamed and downloaded from Amazon.

