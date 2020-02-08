Eighteen years ago today (February 8, 2002), Jo Dee Messina earned her second platinum album Burn. The album was her third with Curb Records.

Burn was released in 2000 and produced by Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore. The record followed the success of Messina’s platinum-sold second project, I’m Alright, and produced five singles, including the No. 1 hit “That’s the Way” and the title track of the CD.

But it was Burn’s second single, “Bring on the Rain,” which became the biggest hit ever thanks to some of the worst times in American history. The tune that Messina sang with McGraw was released on September 10, 2001, one day before the tragic terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, DC. His powerful lyrics – “It’s almost like the hard times are circling. / A few fall and everyone starts to sink. / Yes, I could feel defeated. / And I could hang my head. / I could hardly breathe – but I’m not dead because / tomorrow is another day / and I’m not afraid / so bring the rain up “- became a moving memory and they helped the song in the top 10 of the pop charts land.

Burn also includes the single “Downtime”, which peaked at number 5. Messina chased the record with her latest studio album on Curb, Delicious Surprise.

