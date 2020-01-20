Country artists with the most Grammy Awards wins

advertisement

The six-decade history of the Grammy Awards has been good for artists from the country, Americana, folk and bluegrass. Countless acts have earned a huge amount of Grammy trophies over the years.

From Emmylou Harris to Bonnie Raitt, female land acts have done well on the Grammy; in fact, Alison Krauss has taken home the most trophies from any country artist and from any female artist in any genre. Vince Gill is also a big Grammy winner … and let’s not forget the classic country and Americana bands that have also won many prizes over the years.

Click through the photo gallery below to find out more about the artists of the country with the most Grammy Awards wins.

advertisement

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 26. The broadcast ceremony starts at 20:00 ET on CBS; the premiere ceremony prior to the broadcast can be streamed online earlier in the evening.

The Boot stays up late for the most popular country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch us by going back to TheBoot.com for the latest news from Grammy, like The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

.

advertisement